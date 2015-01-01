Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND OBJECTIVES: The aims of this study were to assess fatigue in port workers; analyze the association between fatigue and levels of trust in organizations, as well as the association between authorities and risk perception; and examine the official documents governing the studied port, along with the current health and communication status of the port workers.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a descriptive and cross-sectional pilot study, which presented quantitative and qualitative data, and it was carried out among port workers in the city of Pelotas, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Thirty-nine port workers responded to quantitative questionnaires, which collected their socio-demographic data, as well as a risk perception questionnaire, the Chalder Fatigue Scale, and the Checklist of Individual Strength. Five documents from the port regiment were studied and qualitatively analyzed. The health communications consisted of presenting infographics with research data and providing information for reducing fatigue.



RESULTS: Fifteen workers (38.5%) were considered fatigued. There was a reduction in fatigue associated with trust in the unions and the labor management body, and there was an agreement that the precarious environment was completely unacceptable. The qualitative data in the documents indicated that it was possible to identify the infrastructure of the port environment, the legislation, the strategies to be adopted in cases of natural disasters, emergency plans, plans for the protection and promotion of workers' health, individual and collective protection plans, the division of the sectors and those responsible for them, and documents detailing the hierarchy within the ports. The qualitative analysis culminated in graphic representations (infographics) created to communicate the research results to port workers, specifically in relation to fatigue, and we presented the ways to prevent fatigue at work.



DISCUSSION/Limitations: Studying the risk perceptions and fatigue levels of port workers through research with the active participation of these workers presented their lived experiences, which promoted discussion and perhaps more effective proposals to change their work conditions.

