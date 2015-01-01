|
Samara M, Alkathiri N, Sherif M, El-Asam A, Hammuda S, Smith PK, Morsi H. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(3): e364.
38541363
The present research aimed to examine bullying among diverse Arab nationalities residing in Qatar across two separate studies. Study 1 examined how Arabic-speaking adolescents and adults describe and perceive bullying, participants (N = 36) from different Arab nationalities (i.e., Egyptians, Qataris, Syrians, and other Arabs) were presented with three tasks in a focus group where they were asked questions about how they describe and perceive three scenarios without reference to the term "bullying".
Language: en
*Bullying/prevention & control; *Middle Eastern People; *North African People; *Public Health; Adolescent; Adult; aggression; Arab; Arab World; Arabic; Arabs; attitude; bullying; culture; definition; Humans; Middle East; perception; Qatar; terminology; violence