Citation
Armaou M, Pears M, Konstantinidis ST, Blake H. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(3): e375.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
38541374
Abstract
Research into digital interventions for mental well-being promotion has grown in recent years, fuelled by the need to improve mental health prevention strategies and respond to challenges arising from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This bibliometric analysis provides a structured overview of publication trends and themes in primary research studies reporting an array of digital interventions indexed at WoS from 2004 to 2023. Bibliometric data were collected on a sample of 1117 documents and analysed using the Biblioshiny package. Supplemental network visualisation analysis was conducted using VosViewer. The study, based on Web of Science and Scopus databases, indicates a marked increase in publications post-2020. There were seven groups of research themes clustered around "Mindfulness", "Anxiety", "COVID-19", "Acceptance and Commitment Therapy", "Depression", "Web-based", and "Positive Psychology". Further, results demonstrated the growth of specific themes (e.g., mindfulness, mhealth), the defining impact of COVID-19 studies, and the importance of both randomised controlled trials and formative research. Overall, research in the field is still early in its development and is expected to continue to grow.
Language: en
Keywords
*Acceptance and Commitment Therapy; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Anxiety; bibliometric analysis; Bibliometrics; digital interventions; Humans; Mental Health; mental health prevention; mental well-being