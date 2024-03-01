Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rates of hospitalizations and emergency department (ED) visits due to self-harm are important indicators for understanding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health. The objective of this study is to assess changes in self-harm hospitalizations and ED visits in Canada during the first two years of the pandemic.



METHODS: Rates of self-harm hospitalizations and ED visits during the pandemic were predicted based on regression analyses that modeled trends over a 5-year pre-pandemic period from fiscal year 2015 to 2019. The ratios of observed and model predicted (expected) rates in 2020 and 2021 were estimated separately to assess changes during the pandemic.



RESULTS: Overall, rates of self-harm hospitalizations and ED visits were lower than expected during the pandemic, especially in 2020. In 2021, rates for females returned to near-expected levels; but they remained lower than expected for males. Females aged 10-14 years had higher than expected rates. The rate ratio of observed rate over expected rate was 1.2 in 2020 but further increased to 1.8 in 2021 for both hospitalizations and ED visits. Higher than expected rates were also observed among females aged 15-19 years in 2021 only. LIMITATIONS: Suicide attempts and non-suicidal self-harm cases could not be distinguished.



CONCLUSIONS: We observed lower than or close to expected rates of self-harm hospitalizations and ED visits during the pandemic for most population groups. The increased rates for girls highlights the importance of continued surveillance post-pandemic and targeted mental health services and suicide prevention programs.

Language: en