Citation
Oliva V, Roberto N, Andreo-Jover J, Bobes T, Canal Rivero M, Cebriá A, Crespo-Facorro B, de la Torre-Luque A, Díaz-Marsá M, Elices M, Fernandez-Rodrigues V, Gonzalez-Pinto A, Palao Tarrero A, Perez-Diez I, Rodríguez-Vega B, Ruiz-Veguilla M, Saiz PA, Seijo-Zazo E, Toll-Privat A, McIntyre RS, Vieta E, Grande I, Pérez-Solà V. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38548208
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is an international health concern with immeasurable impact from the perspective of human and social suffering. Prior suicide attempts, anxious and depressive symptoms, and relatively lower health-related quality of life (HRQoL) are among the most replicated risk factors for suicide. Our goal was to visualize the distribution of these features and their interconnections with use of a network analysis approach in individuals who recently attempted suicide.
Keywords
|
Anxiety; Depression; Health-related quality of life; Network analysis; Prevention; Suicide