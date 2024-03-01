Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is an international health concern with immeasurable impact from the perspective of human and social suffering. Prior suicide attempts, anxious and depressive symptoms, and relatively lower health-related quality of life (HRQoL) are among the most replicated risk factors for suicide. Our goal was to visualize the distribution of these features and their interconnections with use of a network analysis approach in individuals who recently attempted suicide.



METHODS: Individuals with a recent suicide attempt were recruited from nine University Hospitals across Spain as part of the SURVIVE cohort study. Anxious and depressive symptoms, and perceived HRQoL were included in the network analysis. Network structures were estimated with the EBICglasso model. Centrality measures and bridge symptoms connecting communities were explored. Subnetworks comparing younger and older individuals, and women and men were analyzed.



RESULTS: A total of 1106 individuals with a recent suicide attempt were included. Depressed mood was the symptom with the greatest influence in the overall network, followed by anxiety symptoms such as feeling nervous, worrying, restless, and having difficulties to relax. Perceived general health was associated with increased suicidal ideation in the whole sample. Older people showed a specific connection between perceived general health and depressed mood. LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional design does not allow determination of established causality.



CONCLUSIONS: Depressed mood was the core network's symptom and, therefore, an important target in the management and prevention of suicide. HRQoL had more influence on the network of older populations, in which it should be a primary focus.

Language: en