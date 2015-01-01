SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dolan HR, Pohl J, Pituch K, Coon DW. J. Aging Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08982643241242518

PMID

38545964

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the extent to which older adults' perceived balance, a balance performance test, and fear of falling (FOF) were associated with falls in the last month.

METHODS: The Health Belief Model served as the theoretical framework. A retrospective, cross-sectional, secondary analysis using data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study was conducted (N = 7499).

RESULTS: Multiple logistic regression analysis revealed that the odds of reporting a fall in the past month were 3.3 times (p <.001) greater for participants who self-reported having a balance problem compared to those who did not. The Short Physical Performance Battery and FOF were not uniquely associated with falls.

DISCUSSION: Our findings support limited evidence suggesting that older adults' perceived balance is a better predictor of falls than balance performance. Assessing older adults' perceived balance may be a new way to assess older adults' fall risk to prevent future falls.


Language: en

Keywords

balance performance; fear of falling; health belief model; older adults; perceived balance

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print