Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the extent to which older adults' perceived balance, a balance performance test, and fear of falling (FOF) were associated with falls in the last month.



METHODS: The Health Belief Model served as the theoretical framework. A retrospective, cross-sectional, secondary analysis using data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study was conducted (N = 7499).



RESULTS: Multiple logistic regression analysis revealed that the odds of reporting a fall in the past month were 3.3 times (p <.001) greater for participants who self-reported having a balance problem compared to those who did not. The Short Physical Performance Battery and FOF were not uniquely associated with falls.



DISCUSSION: Our findings support limited evidence suggesting that older adults' perceived balance is a better predictor of falls than balance performance. Assessing older adults' perceived balance may be a new way to assess older adults' fall risk to prevent future falls.

