Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Given the large and complex array of suicide risk factors, theoretical frameworks are critical to furthering our understanding of risk. This study prospectively examined several key constructs of the interpersonal-psychological theory of suicidal behavior (IPTS) in a large, geographically diverse sample of U.S. adolescents.



METHOD: Conducted in collaboration with the Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network, adolescents, ages 12 to 17, were recruited from emergency departments. Baseline and 6-month follow-up samples were comprised of 6,448 (59% female sex) and 2,009 (64% female sex) adolescents, with self-identified race/ethnicity as follows (baseline/follow-up): White (52%/54%), Black (22%/23%), Multiracial (6%/6%), American Indian (3%/3%), other/unknown race (15%/14%), and Latinx (25%/23%). Youth and parents completed adolescent suicide risk surveys at baseline and 6-month follow-up (retention, 69%). Latent class analysis was used to identify classes of painful and provocative events (PPE), considered a precursor to acquired capability.



RESULTS: In keeping with IPTS tenets, thwarted belongingness (TB), perceived burdensomeness (PB), and the interaction between TB and PB were each significant predictors of suicidal ideation at baseline and follow-up. However, only PB and PPE were significant predictors of cross-sectional suicide attempts and only TB and PPE were significant predictors of prospective suicide attempts in models that adjusted for baseline suicidal ideation. The three-way interaction among PB, TB and PPE was nonsignificant.



CONCLUSIONS: Results from this large-scale prospective study suggest the importance of TB, PB, and PPE to our understanding of suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts among adolescents, pointing to promising prevention and intervention targets.

