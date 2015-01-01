Abstract

BACKGROUND: Older nursing home residents are at a greater risk of falling due to frailty. Exercise is effective at hampering frailty and related adverse events, including falls.



OBJECTIVES: Our purpose was to evaluate the effect of a 12-week moderate-intensity multicomponent exercise programme on the number of falls and physical functioning among older nursing home residents. Also, we examined the association between the number of falls and demographics as well as physical and cognitive baseline data.



METHODS: The study protocol was registered on clinicaltrials.gov with the following identifier: NCT05835297. Older adults aged 65 years and over were recruited from a nursing home, and eligible and consenting residents were randomly allocated to two parallel groups: the intervention group, which performed a multicomponent exercise programme composed of strength, balance, and aerobic training (n = 12), and the control group, which received usual care (n = 12). Outcomes included falls, and measures of strength, balance, and mobility.



RESULTS: We had high adherence to exercise sessions, and no adverse events were recorded. We observed a non-significant reduction in falls (p = 0.34) and a significant improvement in Short Physical Performance Battery (p = 0.003) after the exercise programme. Falls were associated with being female and having diminished physical or cognitive function.



CONCLUSIONS: Multicomponent exercise programmes should be implemented regularly in nursing homes for their effectiveness. Future studies with bigger samples, including participants with worse physical and cognitive impairments, as well as follow-up periods are required.

Language: en