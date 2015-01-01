Abstract

Specific risk factors for self-harm and suicide in children and adolescents with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD) may differ from those in the general population within this age range. In the present review paper, we conducted a narrative analysis of the literature, aiming to establish a connection between suicide and affective disorders in children and adolescents with NDD. Emotion dysregulation (ED) as an individual factor and adverse childhood experiences (ACE) as environmental factors are discussed as risk factors for suicidality in all individuals with NDD. We propose a theoretical model in which ED and ACE can directly lead to self-harm or suicide, directly or indirectly by interacting with depressive spectrum disorders. Additionally, we suggest that specific risk factors are more frequently associated with each of the neurodevelopmental disorders listed in the DSM-V. This review underlines the key points useful to improve the knowledge of the trajectory leading to suicide risk in NDDs with the purpose to facilitate the early identification of the suicide risk.

Language: en