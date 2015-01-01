Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance among young people. The use of psychoactive substances gives rise to a number of health, social, moral and economic problems. The aim of the study was to characterise the symptoms reported by children and adolescents presenting with psychoactive substance intoxication on admission to hospital.



METHODS: The study included a group of 303 patients aged 0 to 18 years, diagnosed with psychoactive substance intoxication. This retrospective study assessed medical records of patients hospitalised at the Provincial Specialist Children's Hospital in Olsztyn between 2016 and 2018.



RESULTS: Body temperature on admission varied depending on the type of psychoactive substance taken (χ(2) = 14.12, p < 0.006). Girls were more likely to have an increased heart rate than boys. An analysis of the symptoms of intoxication over the years 2016-2018 showed significant differences in the incidence of the following symptoms: disturbed consciousness (χ(2) = 8.75, p < 0.01), visual disorders (χ(2) = 8.02, p < 0.02), loss of consciousness (χ(2) = 37.71, p < 0.000001), drowsiness (χ(2) = 7.33, p < 0.03), hypothermia (χ(2) = 18.95, p < 0.00008) and gait disturbances (χ(2) = 13.08, p < 0.002).



CONCLUSIONS: Girls are more likely to use stimulants such as alcohol and cigarettes, while boys are more likely to opt for designer drugs. The number of patients hospitalised more than once increases every year. Gastrointestinal intoxication with psychoactive substances was most common. The most severe intoxication was associated with alcohol intake, while the most intense pain was reported by patients poisoned with other psychoactive substances.

Language: en