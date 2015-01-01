Abstract

Self-inflicted oral injuries, accidental or otherwise, can cause major consequences. Measures need to be taken to protect individuals from chronic self-injurious behaviour; however, there are no official guidelines on the subject. The purpose of this article is to show the case of a 1-year-old patient with neurological disorders who, following the eruption of deciduous teeth, had self-inflicted a traumatic ulcer on his tongue and lower lip. Following a multidisciplinary approach involving several operating units of our hospital to make a diagnosis, an oral device was designed to completely cover the dental elements to prevent recurrence of the trauma and to prevent further worsening of the injuries already caused. The purpose of this work is to demonstrate that although the surgical approach, such as extraction of the dental elements, may be the quickest solution in situations similar to the one presented, the high biological cost and irreversibility of the result lead to seeking alternatives and more conservative solutions such as the one described.

Language: en