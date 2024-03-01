Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment is increasingly recognized as an important risk factor for teen dating violence (TDV) victimization. However, far too little research has studied the mechanisms that could explain this higher risk of revictimization. The present study investigated the role of alexithymia in the association between cumulative childhood maltreatment, TDV victimization occurrence and chronicity, and TDV-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms.



METHODS: A total of 2780 adolescents, aged 13 to 19, completed measures of childhood maltreatment and alexithymia at Time 1 and TDV victimization and TDV-related PTSD symptoms at Time 2 (6 months later). Two mediational models were tested to examine the role of alexithymia as a risk factor for revictimization. One model assessed TDV occurrence as an outcome, while the other explored TDV chronicity and TDV-related PTSD symptoms as outcomes.



RESULTS: Findings suggest that cumulative childhood maltreatment is associated with an increased probability of TDV occurrence through alexithymia. Cumulative childhood maltreatment and alexithymia are also associated with TDV chronicity and TDV-related PTSD symptoms. Notably, cumulative childhood maltreatment is associated with higher levels of alexithymia among adolescent victims of TDV, which, in turn, predicts higher TDV chronicity and TDV-related PTSD symptoms. LIMITATIONS: This study relied on abbreviated measures and did not include all forms of child maltreatment (e.g., emotional and physical neglect).



CONCLUSIONS: Promoting emotional awareness and identification among youth victims of child maltreatment could reduce the risk of TDV occurrence, TDV chronicity, and TDV-related PTSD symptoms.

Language: en