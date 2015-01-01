Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace injuries adversely affect worker well-being and may worsen staffing shortages and turnover in nursing homes. A better understanding of the trends in injuries in nursing homes including organizational factors associated with injuries can help improve our efforts in addressing worker injuries.



OBJECTIVE: To summarize the trends in injuries and organizational correlates of injuries in US nursing homes. RESEARCH DESIGN: We combine national injury tracking data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (2016-2019) with nursing home characteristics from Nursing Home Compare. Our outcomes include the proportion of nursing homes reporting any injuries, the mean number of injuries, and the mean number of injuries or illnesses with days away from work, or job transfer or restriction, or both (DART). We descriptively summarize trends in injuries over time. We also estimate the association between nursing home characteristics and injuries using multivariable regressions.



RESULTS: We find that approximately 93% of nursing homes reported at least 1 occupational injury in any given year. Injuries had a substantial impact on productivity with 4.1 DART injuries per 100 full-time employees in 2019. Higher bed size, occupancy, RN staffing, and chain ownership are associated with increased DART rates whereas higher overall nursing home star ratings and for-profit status are associated with decreased DART rates.



CONCLUSIONS: A high proportion of nursing homes report occupational injuries that can affect staff well-being, productivity, and quality of care. Injury prevention policies should target the types of injuries occurring in nursing homes and OSHA should monitor nursing homes reporting high and repeated injuries.

