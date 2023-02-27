Abstract

The Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act 2022 came into force in England on 27 February 2023 and made both registered and unregistered marriages involving people under 18 illegal in England and Wales. This means that such marriages which take place outside England and Wales will not be recognised and those who organised them, including parents, will have committed a criminal offence.This review considers issues related to families where such marriages have happened, including their impact on the health of the victim and any resulting children. It touches on religious and societal issues and the need for targeted and appropriate education.

