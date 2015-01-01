Abstract

AIM: The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence of mental disorders in a group of patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) during outpatient treatment. Additionally, an attempt was made to assess the influence of parameters related to patients and their clinical status on the prevalence of mental disorders.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study was conducted between 2017 and 2018 in a group of 103 patients with MS who underwent treatment at the Outpatient Clinic of Neurology at the Clinical Hospital No. 1 in Zabrze, Poland. Sociodemographic data were collected, and the course of the underlying disease and comorbidities underwent assessment. The Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI) and psychiatric examination were used to assess the occurrence of mental disorders.



RESULTS: In this study, female subjects accounted for 67.96% of patients (mean age: 43 years). Of all patients, 67% of subjects were clinically diagnosed with mental disorders during their lifetime. The results of the MINI Questionnaire showed that 33% of MS patients had a history of a major depressive episode, while 8.7% of patients met the criteria for a depressive episode. The same number of patients were treated for recurrent depressive disorders. Generalized anxiety disorder was diagnosed in 10.7% of patients, agoraphobia in 8.7% and panic disorder in 7.8%. Most patients (94.2%) had a low risk of suicide, according to the MINI Questionnaire. This study did not show a significant influence of age, sex, duration of MS symptoms or severity of symptoms as expressed by the Expanded Disability Status Score (EDSS) on the prevalence of mental disorders (p = 0.05). However, a significantly higher median EDSS score was found in patients with a history of mental disorders (p = 0.03). Additionally, a significant negative correlation was found between having a family and a psychiatric diagnosis (p = 0.01). A statistically significant negative correlation was found between the level of education and the suicide risk as assessed by the MINI Questionnaire (p = 0.03).



CONCLUSIONS: This study showed a high prevalence of mental disorders in patients with MS, of which depressive episodes and anxiety disorders were the most commonly reported. There may exist a relationship between the degree of disability of MS patients and a higher prevalence of mental disorders. Patients with MS who do not have a family may be more susceptible to mental disorders. In turn, patients with a lower level of education may show a higher risk of suicide. This suggests the need for psychological and psychiatric support for patients with MS, with particular consideration given to those who are alone, those with more severe disability and patients with a lower level of education.

