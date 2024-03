Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) has been increasingly recognized as a public health concern due to its prevalence and potential to induce long-term cognitive impairment. We aimed to consolidate this observation by focusing on findings of neuropsychological assessments, neuroimaging, risk factors, and potential strategies for intervention to prevent and treat mTBI-associated cognitive impairments.



METHODS: A thorough search of PubMed, PsycINFO, and Embase databases was performed for studies published until 2024. Studies focusing on cognitive impairment after mTBI, with neurocognitive assessment as a primary outcome, were included.



RESULTS: We found consistent evidence of cognitive deficits, such as memory and attention impairments, and affected executive functions following mTBI. Neuroimaging studies corroborate these findings, highlighting structural and functional changes in the brain. Several risk factors for developing cognitive impairment post-mTBI were identified, including age, gender, genetics, and pre-existing mental health conditions. The efficacy of interventions, including cognitive rehabilitation and pharmaceutical treatment, varied across studies.



CONCLUSIONS: Mild TBI can lead to significant long-term cognitive impairments, impacting an individual's quality of life. Further research is necessary to validate and standardize cognitive assessment tools post-mTBI, to elucidate the underlying neural mechanisms, and to optimize therapeutic interventions.

