Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) affects an estimated 641 million women and girls globally with far-reaching consequences for the health of women and children. Yet, laws that prohibit domestic violence (DV) are not universal. Countries actively debate the effectiveness of DV laws in improving conditions given the inconclusive evidence on deterrent effects within households particularly in low- and middle-income countries that have limited infrastructure, and fewer resources to implement and enforce policy changes. This is the first study to rigorously examine the impact of DV laws on women's health decision-making and the intergenerational impact on children's wasting, a key predictor of mortality. We used the Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) data collected between 2000-2020 across 23 African countries. Exploiting the staggered adoption of laws, we used a difference-in-differences study design to estimate the impact of DV laws in the treated countries compared to countries without such laws. We find that DV laws increased women's decision-making autonomy in healthcare by 16.7% as well as other measures of women's autonomy that matter for health such as financial autonomy by 6.3% and social mobility by 11.0%. The improvements in women's autonomy translated into reductions in the probability of wasting among children aged 0-23 months by 5.4% points, a 30.9% reduction from the mean. DV laws also reduced wasting among older children aged 24-59 months by 3.6% points, a 38.7% reduction from the mean. The laws were effective in all 6 countries analyzed individually that criminalized DV. A civil prohibition in the seventh country was not found to be effective. The effect was positive and significant for all wealth and geographical categories. Our findings demonstrate the value of enacting criminal laws that prohibit domestic violence as one important tool to reducing the profound health impacts of IPV, a critical health and human rights issue.

