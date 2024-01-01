Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Anger is one of the most prevalent concerns among individuals with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and is often a residual symptom following PTSD treatment. The purpose of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to determine how effective trauma-focused PTSD psychotherapies are in reducing anger.



METHOD: The study was reported according to Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines. This study conducted a systematic review of studies that reported the effect of trauma-focused treatments on anger outcomes. Additionally, a meta-analysis was conducted with a subset of studies that used randomized controlled trials (RCTs) methodologies to compare trauma-focused PTSD treatments to nontrauma-focused and control conditions.



RESULTS: The systematic review included 16 studies with a total of 1,846 participants. In 11 of the studies, there was a significant decrease in an anger dimension following treatment. Eight studies with 417 total participants met inclusion criteria for the meta-analysis. The meta-analysis yielded a pooled effect size of PTSD treatment on anger of Hedges's g = 0.33.



CONCLUSION: Overall, trauma-focused treatments for PTSD significantly improve anger, but the magnitude of change is small-to-medium. Additional research is needed to determine how best to maximize anger outcomes following trauma-focused treatment or determine if and when targeted anger treatment is needed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

