OBJECTIVE: Despite accumulating evidence of significant albeit moderate associations between childhood trauma and psychopathy, little is known about the potential moderators of these associations. To advance knowledge in this area, the present study investigated the moderating role of resilience in the childhood trauma-psychopathy link.



METHOD: A community sample of 521 adult participants from the Netherlands (40.1% men; M(age) = 35.27 years, SD = 15.99) completed two self-report questionnaires measuring psychopathic personality traits: a self-report measure of resilience and a retrospective measure of childhood traumatic experiences. Correlation analyses were employed to investigate bivariate associations among study variables. Moderated multiple regression analyses with bootstrapping followed by simple slope analyses were employed to examine Childhood Trauma × Resilience interactions in predicting scores of psychopathy subscales.



RESULTS: Childhood trauma had small positive associations with psychopathic traits across the board, with the exception of a small negative association with boldness traits, as well as a small negative association with resilience. Resilience was strongly and positively related to boldness, and negatively related to affective (callousness, meanness) and behavioral (antisocial, disinhibition) traits of psychopathy. Resilience moderated six out of seven associations between childhood trauma and psychopathic traits.



CONCLUSIONS: Resilience appeared to represent a significant buffer in the associations between childhood traumatic experiences and psychopathic traits, such that these associations became weaker and nonsignificant (and even negative for boldness) at higher levels compared to lower levels of resilience. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

