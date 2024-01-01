Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A novel framework for understanding college students' alcohol use is moral injury-psychological distress that stems from events that violate moral beliefs. Considering the predominantly positive associations between moral injury and alcohol use in military samples, this relationship may extend to students. The purpose of this study was to examine the association between potentially morally injurious experiences (PMIEs), alcohol use, and related consequences. Furthermore, we aimed to determine the relative importance of PMIE subtypes on alcohol outcomes.



METHOD: Participants included 604 college students (78% female; 38% Caucasian) with a mean age of 21 years (SD = 4.44). We hypothesized that (a) the composite PMIE score would be positively associated with alcohol consumption and consequences and (b) Commission with Agency would have the strongest association with alcohol outcomes, followed by Betrayal, Omission, Commission under Duress, posttraumatic stress (PTS) symptoms, and Witnessing.



RESULTS: Analyses revealed that PMIEs were positively associated with alcohol-related consequences but not drinks per week when controlling for PTS symptoms. Moreover, the dominance analysis showed that Commission with Agency had the strongest association with consumption, followed by Betrayal, PTS symptoms, Commission under Duress, Witnessing, and Omission. PTS symptoms had the strongest association with alcohol-related consequences, followed by Commission with Agency, Commission under Duress, Omission, Betrayal, and Witnessing.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings help distinguish moral injury constructs from PTS and highlight the importance of Commission with Agency in analyzing alcohol outcomes. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

