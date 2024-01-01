|
Catton AKH, Dorahy MJ. Psychol. Trauma 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38546598
OBJECTIVE: Despite sexual victimization posing a serious social problem worldwide, inconsistencies in the conceptualization, definition, and measurement of sexual violence mean that many victims are not included in surveys designed to quantify the nature of this problem. The present studies developed, piloted, and finalized a novel survey of victimization, the sexual encounters questionnaire (SEQ), a robust and extensive tool that screens for a range of sexual violation scenarios that can be perpetrated against a victim of any gender and age.
