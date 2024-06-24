SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ji X, Miller J, Gao X, Al Tamimi Z, Arzalluz I, Piovesan D. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(6).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s24061862

PMID

38544125

PMCID

PMC10974659

Abstract

Archery ranks among the sports with a high incidence of upper extremity injuries, particularly affecting the drawing shoulder and elbow, as well as inducing stress on the lower back. This study seeks to bridge the gap by integrating real-time human motion with biomechanical software to enhance the ergonomics of archers. Thirteen participants were involved in four tasks, using different bows with varied draw weights and shooting distances. Through the application of advanced integrative technology, this study highlights the distinct postures adopted by both males and females, which indicate the biomechanical differences between genders. Additionally, an analysis of the correlation between exposed spinal forces and these adopted postures provides insights into injury risk assessment during the key archery movements. The findings of this study have the potential to significantly enhance the application of training methodologies and the design of assistive devices. These improvements are geared towards mitigating injury risks and enhancing the overall performance of archers.


Language: en

Keywords

*Muscle, Skeletal; *Sports; archery; ergonomics; Ergonomics; Female; Humans; injury; JACK Siemens; lower back; Male; motion tracking; Movement; Shoulder; Upper Extremity; Xsens

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print