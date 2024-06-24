Abstract

Archery ranks among the sports with a high incidence of upper extremity injuries, particularly affecting the drawing shoulder and elbow, as well as inducing stress on the lower back. This study seeks to bridge the gap by integrating real-time human motion with biomechanical software to enhance the ergonomics of archers. Thirteen participants were involved in four tasks, using different bows with varied draw weights and shooting distances. Through the application of advanced integrative technology, this study highlights the distinct postures adopted by both males and females, which indicate the biomechanical differences between genders. Additionally, an analysis of the correlation between exposed spinal forces and these adopted postures provides insights into injury risk assessment during the key archery movements. The findings of this study have the potential to significantly enhance the application of training methodologies and the design of assistive devices. These improvements are geared towards mitigating injury risks and enhancing the overall performance of archers.

Language: en