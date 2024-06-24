Abstract

This study addresses the ongoing challenge for learning-based methods to achieve accurate object detection in foggy conditions. In response to the scarcity of foggy traffic image datasets, we propose a foggy weather simulation algorithm based on monocular depth estimation. The algorithm involves a multi-step process: a self-supervised monocular depth estimation network generates a relative depth map and then applies dense geometric constraints for scale recovery to derive an absolute depth map. Subsequently, the visibility of the simulated image is defined to generate a transmittance map. The dark channel map is then used to distinguish sky regions and estimate atmospheric light values. Finally, the atmospheric scattering model is used to generate fog simulation images under specified visibility conditions. Experimental results show that more than 90% of fog images have AuthESI values of less than 2, which indicates that their non-structural similarity (NSS) characteristics are very close to those of natural fog. The proposed fog simulation method is able to convert clear images in natural environments, providing a solution to the problem of lack of foggy image datasets and incomplete visibility data.

