Blasco-García JD, García-López G, Jiménez-Muñoz M, López-Riquelme JA, Feliu-Batlle JJ, Pavón-Pulido N, Herrero MT. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(6).

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s24062015

38544276

PMC10974484

The increase in life expectancy, and the consequent growth of the elderly population, represents a major challenge to guarantee adequate health and social care. The proposed system aims to provide a tool that automates the evaluation of gait and balance, essential to prevent falls in older people. Through an RGB-D camera, it is possible to capture and digitally represent certain parameters that describe how users carry out certain human motions and poses. Such individual motions and poses are actually related to items included in many well-known gait and balance evaluation tests. According to that information, therapists, who would not need to be present during the execution of the exercises, evaluate the results of such tests and could issue a diagnosis by storing and analyzing the sequences provided by the developed system. The system was validated in a laboratory scenario, and subsequently a trial was carried out in a nursing home with six residents.

RESULTS demonstrate the usefulness of the proposed system and the ease of objectively evaluating the main items of clinical tests by using the parameters calculated from information acquired with the RGB-D sensor. In addition, it lays the future foundations for creating a Cloud-based platform for remote fall risk assessment and its integration with a mobile assistant robot, and for designing Artificial Intelligence models that can detect patterns and identify pathologies for enabling therapists to prevent falls in users under risk.


*Artificial Intelligence; *Exercise Therapy; Aged; automation; balance; Computers; digital transformation of health systems; early diagnosis; elderly; fall risk; gait; Humans; RGB-D sensor; Risk Assessment/methods; telemedicine; tests

