Citation
Blasco-García JD, García-López G, Jiménez-Muñoz M, López-Riquelme JA, Feliu-Batlle JJ, Pavón-Pulido N, Herrero MT. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(6).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
38544276
PMCID
Abstract
The increase in life expectancy, and the consequent growth of the elderly population, represents a major challenge to guarantee adequate health and social care. The proposed system aims to provide a tool that automates the evaluation of gait and balance, essential to prevent falls in older people. Through an RGB-D camera, it is possible to capture and digitally represent certain parameters that describe how users carry out certain human motions and poses. Such individual motions and poses are actually related to items included in many well-known gait and balance evaluation tests. According to that information, therapists, who would not need to be present during the execution of the exercises, evaluate the results of such tests and could issue a diagnosis by storing and analyzing the sequences provided by the developed system. The system was validated in a laboratory scenario, and subsequently a trial was carried out in a nursing home with six residents.
Language: en
Keywords
*Artificial Intelligence; *Exercise Therapy; Aged; automation; balance; Computers; digital transformation of health systems; early diagnosis; elderly; fall risk; gait; Humans; RGB-D sensor; Risk Assessment/methods; telemedicine; tests