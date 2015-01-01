|
Citation
Francis-Tan A. SSM Popul. Health 2024; 26: e101656.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38544696
PMCID
Abstract
This paper investigates the relationship between women's and men's empowerment and intimate partner violence (IPV). To do so, it uses a sample of 4548 households with a husband and a wife who are present in two or three rounds of the Bangladesh Integrated Household Survey (BIHS). Measures of empowerment are constructed separately and symmetrically for husbands and wives. Conditional fixed-effects logistic regressions are employed to examine the statistical association between measures of empowerment and intimate partner violence.
Language: en
Keywords
Bangladesh; Domestic violence; Intimate partner violence; Men's empowerment; Women's empowerment