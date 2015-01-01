|
Wang C, Abdel-Aty M, M Easa S, Chen F, Cheng J, Jamal A. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38546458
OBJECTIVE: A lower helmet-wearing rate and overspeeding in Pakistan are critical risk behaviors of motorcyclists, causing severe injuries. To explore the differences in the determinants affecting the injury severities among helmeted and non-helmeted motorcyclists in motorcycle crashes caused by overspeeding behavior, single-vehicle motorcycle crash data in Rawalpindi city for 2017-2019 is collected. Considering three possible crash injury severity outcomes of motorcyclists: fatal injury, severe injury and minor injury, the rider, roadway, environmental, and temporal characteristics are estimated.
Language: en
injury severity; motorcycle crashes; out-of-sample prediction; overspeeding riding behavior; parsimonious pooled random parameters models; Temporal stability