OBJECTIVES: This study explored differences in patient characteristics, injury characteristics, treatment modalities, and treatment outcomes among patients who presented to the Emergency Department (ED) following traffic crashes during the COVID-19 period (from March 15, 2020 to March 15, 2022) in comparison to the previous corresponding period between 2017 and 2019.



METHODS: The study is a retrospective chart review study. The study included a random sample of 610 patients who presented to the ED of a major hospital located in northern-central Israel following traffic crashes: 305 patients who presented during the COVID-19 period (from March 15, 2020 to March 15, 2022) and 305 patients who presented during the previous corresponding period (from March 15, 2017 to March 15, 2019). Socio-demographic data, data regarding the traffic crashes, and medical data of the patients were collected from their medical records, and the data were compared.



RESULTS: In the context of the COVID-19 period, a notable surge in the percentage of cyclist victims was evident, marking an increase from 7.5% to 19% compared to the corresponding period. Conversely, the incidence of pedestrian victims during the COVID-19 period dropped to 19.7%, in contrast to 30.8% in the corresponding period. Notably, patients involved in pedestrian crashes amid the COVID-19 period exhibited a shorter hospital stay (M = 2.8 days, SD = 3.3) compared to the corresponding period (M = 4.3 days, SD = 7.1) [t = 1.8 (df = 141), p < 0.05]. However, a higher fatality rate was observed among these patients during the COVID-19 period compared to the corresponding period (6.7% vs. 0%) [χ2 = 6.4 (df = 1), p < 0.05].



CONCLUSIONS: The study reveals significant changes in traffic crashes characteristics during the pandemic period, including a notable increase in cyclist victims and a decrease in pedestrian incidents. These shifts may be attributed to factors such as changes in transportation patterns, increased use of bicycles for essential travel. Despite these changes, the proportion of severe crashes remained relatively consistent. These findings underscore the importance of understanding the underlying causes behind these shifts and highlight the ongoing need for public education and awareness initiatives to promote traffic safety, particularly for vulnerable road users, during pandemic periods.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en