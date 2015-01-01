Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Most car occupant fatalities occur in frontal crashes and the thorax is the most frequently injured body region. The objectives of the study were, firstly, to quantify the relation between risk factors (such as speed and occupant age) and rib and sternum fracture injury probability in frontal car crashes, and, secondly, to evaluate whether rib fracture occurrence can predict sternum fractures.



METHODS: Weighted German data from 1999-2021 were used to create the injury risk curves to predict both, at least moderate and at least serious, rib and sternum fracture risks. A contingency table for rib and sternum fractures allowed the calculation of sensitivity, specificity, and precision, as well as testing for the association.



RESULTS: Elderly occupants (≥65 years old) had increased rib and sternum fracture risk compared to mid aged occupants (18-64 years old). Besides occupant age, delta-V was always and sex sometimes a significant predictor for skeletal thoracic injury. Sternum fractures were more common than rib fractures and more likely to occur at any given delta-V. Sternum fractures occurred often in isolation. Female occupants were at higher risk than males to sustain at least moderate rib and sternum fractures together and sternum fractures in isolation. Rib and sternum fractures were associated, but low sensitivity and precision show that rib fractures do not predict sternum fractures well.



CONCLUSIONS: Elderly and female occupants were at the highest risk and should be targeted by thoracic injury criteria and thresholds for frontal crash occupant protection. Rib and sternum fractures were not associated. Therefore, sternum fractures need to be predicted and evaluated separately from rib fractures.

Language: en