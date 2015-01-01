Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Scalable interventions attempting to nurture peer outreach to help young adults meet drinking limit goals remain under-developed. To address this gap, we developed ASPIRE, a text message intervention focused on coaching individuals to engage with close peers to assist them in meeting drinking limit goals.



METHOD: Non-collegiate young adults who had reported one or more heavy drinking days in the preceding month and were at least contemplating change were recruited through social media. Participants were randomly assigned to one of three 6-week text message interventions: Control, Goal Support, or ASPIRE. All groups completed baseline assessments and received weekly text message assessments on Thursdays and Sundays. Control and ASPIRE groups were prompted to complete web-based outcome assessments at 6- and 12-weeks.



RESULTS: We enrolled 92 young adults from 31 US states (65% female; 73% White). All groups had high text response rates but intervention usability was sub-optimal. Follow-up rates were 87% at 6-weeks and 79% at 12-weeks. Compared to Control, ASPIRE participants reported significantly more peer support and less peer pressure to drink. ASPIRE exhibited higher goal confidence compared to the Goal Support group. Using multiple imputation, there were no significant differences in drinking outcomes between groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Preliminary findings from this pilot study suggest that a text message intervention focused on nurturing peer outreach to help meet drinking limit goals holds promise in altering peer support and pressure as well as boosting drinking limit goal confidence. Design improvements are needed to reduce alcohol consumption.

