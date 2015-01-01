Abstract

Patients with severe traumatic brain injury (sTBI) are at risk of adverse events (AEs) during hospitalization, and providing nursing interventions can help reduce the negative impact of AEs. This study primarily discusses the influence of early cluster nursing intervention on nursing efficacy and AEs in patients with sTBI. We enrolled 109 sTBI patients treated in the First Affiliated Hospital of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine between October 2022 to June 2023. We grouped them as follows based on different nursing approaches: regular group (n=52) with routine nursing intervention and research group (n=57) with early cluster nursing intervention. Parameters such as nursing satisfaction, incidence of AEs (bed falls, agitation, indwelling needle withdrawal, and skin loss), and scores of Fugl-Meyer Assessment (FMA), Functional Independence Measure (FIM), Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS), and quality of life assessment instrument (QOL-100) were comparatively analyzed. The analysis showed a higher nursing satisfaction degree and a lower incidence of AEs in the research group compared with the regular group; in addition, FMA, FIM, GCS, and QOL-100 scores were higher in the research group versus the control group after nursing, while the NIHSS score was lower; all of these differences were statistically significant (P <.05). Therefore, early cluster nursing intervention is highly effective in the care of sTBI patients. It can effectively improve patients' nursing satisfaction and prevent AEs while enhancing their motor function, functional independence, consciousness, neurological function, and quality of life.

Language: en