Abstract

Little is known about how non-suicidal and suicidal self-injury are differentially genetically related to psychopathology and related measures. This research was conducted using the UK Biobank Resource, in participants of European ancestry (N = 2320 non-suicidal self-injury [NSSI] only; N = 2648 suicide attempt; 69.18% female). We compared polygenic scores (PGS) for psychopathology and other relevant measures within self-injuring individuals. Logistic regressions and likelihood ratio tests (LRT) were used to identify PGS that were differentially associated with these outcomes. In a multivariable model, PGS for anorexia nervosa (odds ratio [OR] = 1.07; 95% confidence intervals [CI] 1.01; 1.15) and suicidal behavior (OR = 1.06; 95% CI 1.00; 1.12) both differentiated between NSSI and suicide attempt, while the PGS for other phenotypes did not. The LRT between the multivariable and base models was significant (Chi square = 11.38, df = 2, p = 0.003), and the multivariable model explained a larger proportion of variance (Nagelkerke's pseudo-R(2) = 0.028 vs. 0.025). While NSSI and suicidal behavior are similarly genetically related to a range of mental health and related outcomes, genetic liability to anorexia nervosa and suicidal behavior is higher among those reporting a suicide attempt than those reporting NSSI-only. Further elucidation of these distinctions is necessary, which will require a nuanced assessment of suicidal versus non-suicidal self-injury in large samples.

Language: en