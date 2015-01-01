|
Citation
|
Burns AG, Rasarmos AP, Leonard MA, Collins HW, Burns JB. Am. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38551607
|
Abstract
|
Firearm injuries are a major public health concern with much focus on injuries due to violent crimes in urban areas. Less focus has been on self-inflicted injuries and rural settings. This study included 201 patients, of which 124 (61.7%) were accidental and 77 (38.3%) were intentional self-inflicted gunshot wounds (GSWs) sustained over 6 years at a rural level 1 trauma center. Injury severity scores (P <.001), hospital days (P <.001), and mortality (P <.001) were significantly higher among intentional self-inflicted GSWs. Injuries to the head were the most common injury among patients with intentional self-inflicted GSWs (P <.001).Accidental and intentional self-inflicted GSWs make up a large portion of firearm injuries seen at our rural level 1 trauma center, and defining these injuries can facilitate the need for targeted gun safety and injury prevention efforts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gunshot; rural; trauma