Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim was to determine the impact of consolidation of two rural level 1 trauma centers on adult trauma patients presenting to the remaining level 1 trauma center. To our knowledge, a study assessing the impact of trauma center consolidation on adult trauma patients had yet to be performed.



METHODS: A single institution, retrospective study was conducted at a rural level 1 trauma center. Adult trauma patients who presented to our center from January 2017 to January 2022 were included. The cohorts spanned 33 months pre- and post-consolidation. Multiple demographic and outcome measures were gathered. Data were analyzed using the student's t-test and Chi-squared testing.



RESULTS: There was a 33% increase in overall trauma activations and 9% increase in transfers from outside facilities post-consolidation. The post-consolidation group was significantly older, had higher mean injury severity score, and decreased hospital-free days. The post-consolidation group also saw an increase in ICU admission and surgical intervention. While there were no significant differences in ICU-free days or ventilator days, patients in the post-consolidation group with the highest level of activation who required both surgical intervention and ICU admission experienced decreased mortality.



CONCLUSION: The consolidation of trauma services to a single level 1 trauma center in a rural Appalachian health system led to higher trauma volume and acuity, but most importantly decreased mortality for the most severely injured trauma patients.

