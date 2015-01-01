Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND OBJECTIVE: Dementia is a multifactorial neurological disease that affects 50 million people worldwide. It is a disorder that impairs cognitive functions, functional efficiency, balance and gait. It contributes to an increased risk of falls, reduces independence in everyday activities and deepens disability. The aim of the study was to investigate the correlation between dementia and independence related to functional efficiency and risk of falls in the elderly. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The eligibility criterion for participation in the study was age over 60, the presence of cognitive disorders, including dementia, and the ability to move with the use of orthopaedic equipment or independently. A total of 51 people participated in the study, including 13 people who underwent rehabilitation procedures. Each subject was evaluated once for cognitive abilities using two types of tests: the ADL scale, MMSE (Mini-Mental state Examination) and three physical fitness tests: SPPB (Short Physical Performance Battery), TUG (Timed Up & Go) and FRT (Functional Reach Test).



RESULTS: The average score of the MMSE test was 13.29±6.23 points, the average of the ADL scale was 4.20±1.23 points. A positive correlation was found between the level of dementia and the independence of the examined person, as well as a positive relationship between the MMSE test and the result of the Functional Reach Test, and the relationship between the ADL scale and the SPPB and 'Get-Up and Go' tests.



CONCLUSIONS: It has been demonstrated inter alia that static balance and functional efficiency depends on the patient's independence in everyday activities, and the level of dementia may suggest the patient's dynamic balance. In addition, the need for a broader analysis of targeted studies was recognized to confirm the conclusions obtained.

