Wiltshire CN, Kouri N, Wanna CP, Minton ST, France JM, Reda MH, Davie W, Basarkod S, Winters S, Hinrichs R, Stenson AF, Jovanovic T. Biol. Sex Differ. 2024; 15(1): e28.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38549155
BACKGROUND: Traumatic events experienced in childhood can lead to increased risk of cardiovascular disorders in adulthood. Black Americans are disproportionately affected, as they are at increased risk for experiencing childhood trauma and cardiovascular diseases in adulthood. One of the hypothesized mechanisms of this association is through long-lasting dysregulation of the autonomic nervous system, a hallmark physiological biomarker of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is twice as prevalent in women compared to men.
Adverse childhood experiences; Child development; Heart rate; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Sex differences; Urban population