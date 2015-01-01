Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic events experienced in childhood can lead to increased risk of cardiovascular disorders in adulthood. Black Americans are disproportionately affected, as they are at increased risk for experiencing childhood trauma and cardiovascular diseases in adulthood. One of the hypothesized mechanisms of this association is through long-lasting dysregulation of the autonomic nervous system, a hallmark physiological biomarker of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is twice as prevalent in women compared to men.



METHODS: Ninety-one, majority Black American children, aged 9 were recruited to be a part of our longitudinal study of child development at research centers in Atlanta, GA and Detroit, MI. Resting HR was measured through a electrocardiogram (ECG) recording using the Biopac MP150. Self-report measures of violence exposure and PTSD symptoms were administered by research staff.



RESULTS: Children with more violence exposure reported increased PTSS as well as lower resting HR. Regression analysis showed evidence of sex modifying this relationship, (B = -0.64, p < 0.05), such that the association between resting HR and PTSS was stronger in girls than in boys. In our exploratory analysis with standard clinical cutoffs of resting HR, the normative HR group was found to significantly moderate the relationship between violence exposure and PTSS in boys, (B = -2.14, p < 0.01), but not girls (B = -0.94, p = 0.27).



CONCLUSION: In our sample of primarily Black urban children, we found that violence exposure was associated with slower, more adult-like HR, that girls showed greater PTSS associated with slower HR while boys did not, and that girls with lower than normative HR showed significantly higher PTSS compared to girls with normative HR. Our sample's demonstration of psychological consequences in addition to the physiological implications could provide new information about a psychobiological sequelae of violence exposure.

Language: en