Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although gaming problems are associated with poor mental health, few population-based studies have examined its association with self-harm and suicidality. This study investigates the association between gaming problems, non-suicidal self-harm and suicidality within the past year, stratified by sex among Norwegian full-time students.



METHODS: Data derived from the Norwegian Students' Health and Wellbeing Study 2022 (N = 59,544). The respondents were categorized into non-gamers, recreational gamers, engaged gamers, problematic gamers, and addicted gamers based on the Game Addiction Scale for Adolescents. Log-link binomial regression models, stratified by sex, adjusted for age, were used to estimate the risk ratio of non-suicidal self-harm (ideation and behavior) and suicidal behaviors (ideation and attempt) across different levels of gaming problems.



RESULTS: Among females, the risk of non-suicidal self-harm and suicidal ideation increased from non-gamer to problem gamer, with no differences between problem and addicted gamers. Among males, the risk of non-suicidal self-harm increased from non-gamers to engaged gamers, but no differences were observed between engaged, problematic, and addicted gamers. No sex × gaming category interaction was observed for suicide attempts. Engaged and addicted gamers had higher risks of suicide attempt than non-gamers and recreational gamers.



CONCLUSIONS: Gaming problems are associated with increased risk of non-suicidal self-harm and suicidal ideation among females. Among males, no differences were observed between engaged, problem and addicted gamers. The results highlight sex when studying health related outcomes and their association to level of gaming problems. Longitudinal studies are warranted to uncover the temporal mechanisms between IGD, non-suicidal self-harm and suicidality.

