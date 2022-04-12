|
Quayle E, Larkin A, Schwannauer M, Varese F, Cartwright K, Chitsabesan P, Green V, Radford G, Richards C, Shafi S, Whelan P, Chan C, Hewins W, Newton A, Niebauer E, Sandys M, Ward J, Bucci S. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e237.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38549096
BACKGROUND: There is growing evidence that Technology Assisted Sexual Abuse (TASA) represents a serious problem for large numbers of children. To date, there are very few evidence-based interventions available to young people (YP) after they have been exposed to this form of abuse, and access to support services remains a challenge. Digital tools such as smartphones have the potential to increase access to mental health support and may provide an opportunity for YP to both manage their distress and reduce the possibility of further victimization. The current study explores the acceptability of a digital health intervention (DHI; the i-Minds app) which is a theory-driven, co-produced, mentalization-based DHI designed for YP aged 12-18 who have experienced TASA.
Child and adolescent psychiatric care; Coproduction; Digital health intervention; Online child sexual abuse; Qualitative