Abstract

Suicide is a common cause of death in all phases of schizophrenia spectrum disorder, particularly in the youngest patients. Clinical measures have demonstrated limited value in suicide prediction, spurring the search for potential biomarkers. The causes of suicidal behaviour are complex, but the immune system seems to be involved as it reflects or even causes mental suffering. We aimed to identify cytokines with associations to suicidality in a sample of patients with symptoms of active psychosis. Patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorder (N = 144) participating in a semi-randomized antipsychotic drug trial (the BeSt InTro study) were assessed with the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) and the Calgary Depression Scale for Schizophrenia (CDSS) at eight visits across 12 months. The Clinical Global Impression for Severity of Suicidality scale (CGI-SS) was used for assessing suicidality. Serum concentrations of tumour necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha, interferon (IFN)-gamma, interleukin (IL)-1beta, IL-2, IL-4, IL-6, and IL-10 were measured using immunoassays. A logistic regression model was used to investigate the association between cytokine levels and suicidality. To enhance clinical significance, the CGI-SS scores were dichotomized into two groups before analyses: low (=1) and high (≥2) risk for suicidality. Both uni- and multi-variate analyses revealed an inverse correlation between IL-2 and IL-10 serum levels and suicidality, where lower cytokine concentrations of IL-2 and IL-10 were associated with higher suicidality scores. The results were consistent when adjusted for depression and substance use. These results indicate that inflammatory processes are linked to the risk of suicidality in patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders.

