Citation
Bhuptani PH, Zhang Y, Danzey L, Bali A, Langdon K, Orchowski LM. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2024; 258: e111253.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38552599
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Interpersonal trauma is a risk factor for a wide array of adverse mental health outcomes, including substance use. Research has begun investigating the role of shame in the intersection between substance use and interpersonal trauma. The current systematic review summarizes the existing literature documenting the relation among shame, substance use, and interpersonal trauma.
Language: en
Keywords
Alcohol; Drug; Interpersonal violence; Physical assault; Racism; Sexual assault; Shame