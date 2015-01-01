|
Smeekens MV, De Vries Robbé M, Popma A, Kempes MM. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1359535.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
38550636
INTRODUCTION: Physical and verbal violence toward staff or other detained individuals is a reoccurring problem within correctional facilities. Screening for violence risk within the prison setting could provide a valuable first step in the prevention of institutional violence. The brief and compact Risk Screener Violence (RS-V) has shown to be an efficient new method for assessing concerns regarding post-release violent offending for incarcerated persons. This study aimed to find out whether the RS-V is also able to predict future violent and aggressive incidents during imprisonment.
aggression; institutional violence; prison; risk screening; violence risk