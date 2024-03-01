Abstract

BACKGROUND: The literature on the relationship between anxiety and suicidal behaviors is limited and findings are mixed. This study sought to determine whether physicians noted anxiety symptoms and suicidality in their patients in the weeks and months before suicide.



METHODS: Data were derived from a nationwide medical record review of confirmed suicides in Sweden in 2015. Individuals with at least one documented physician consultation in any health care setting during 12 months before suicide (N = 956) were included. Clinical characteristics were compared between decedents with and without a notation of anxiety symptoms. Odds ratios were calculated to estimate associations between anxiety symptoms and suicidality in relation to suicide proximity.



RESULTS: Anxiety symptoms were noted in half of individuals 1 week before suicide. Patients with anxiety were characterized by high rates of depressive symptoms, ongoing substance use issues, sleeping difficulties, and fatigue. After adjustment for mood disorders, the odds of having a notation of elevated suicide risk 1 week before death were doubled in persons with anxiety symptoms. Associations were similar across time periods (12 months - 1 week). Two-thirds had been prescribed antidepressants at time of death. LIMITATIONS: Data were based on physicians' notations which likely resulted in underreporting of anxiety depending on medical specialty. Records were not available for all decedents.



CONCLUSIONS: Anxiety symptoms were common in the final week before suicide and were accompanied by increases in documented elevated suicide risk. Our findings can inform psychiatrists, non-psychiatric specialists, and GPs who meet and assess persons with anxiety symptoms.

Language: en