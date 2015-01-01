Abstract

Lifetime abuse has recently received increased attention. However, the impact of such abuse on old age is less studied. This age group is marginalized due to the social construction of gender, ageism, stigma, and oppression. Being an older woman intersects with additional forms of marginality and, therefore, understanding and alleviating the experiences of older women call for an intersectional and life course perspective. In September 2022, the Minerva Foundation funded an international study group on "Lifetime Abuse: Emergent Issues" which was initiated by the Minerva Center of Intersectionality in Aging at the University of Haifa, Israel. This current special issue, which examines selected aspects of older women's experience of lifetime abuse, is an outgrowth of that work.



One of the important criteria for assessing the relevance of specific pieces of research is their "transferability" and catalytic power in generating reflection among readers. By so doing, they help elaborate on how the research is relevant to their lived experience and social situations. Transferability is defined here as the process of applying results of research from one situation to another while considering "thick descriptions" about the context and intervening variables comparatively.



We hope that the studies presented in this special issue meet the criteria of transferability in various ways for audiences interested in the topics delineated above. The extent to which we succeeded can be judged by the readers alone. ...

Language: en