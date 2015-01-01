|
Citation
|
Winterstein TB, Eisikovits Z, Brownell P, King A. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38549246
|
Abstract
|
Lifetime abuse has recently received increased attention. However, the impact of such abuse on old age is less studied. This age group is marginalized due to the social construction of gender, ageism, stigma, and oppression. Being an older woman intersects with additional forms of marginality and, therefore, understanding and alleviating the experiences of older women call for an intersectional and life course perspective. In September 2022, the Minerva Foundation funded an international study group on "Lifetime Abuse: Emergent Issues" which was initiated by the Minerva Center of Intersectionality in Aging at the University of Haifa, Israel. This current special issue, which examines selected aspects of older women's experience of lifetime abuse, is an outgrowth of that work.
Language: en