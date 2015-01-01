Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Violence during pregnancy (VDP) is a prevalent global issue with dire consequences for the mother and the developing fetus. These consequences include prematurity, low birthweight, and intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), but its pathways remain elusive. This study investigated the causal pathways between VDP and IUGR using mediation analysis.



METHODS: A prospective population-based birth cohort was followed from the beginning of the third gestational trimester to the second year of life. IUGR was defined by the Kramer index, and information on VDP was collected using the WHO-Violence Against Women (WHO VAW) questionnaire. Cases were considered positive only when no other life episodes were reported. Ten different mediators were analyzed as possible pathways based on previous research. Path analysis was conducted to evaluate these relationships.



RESULTS: The path analysis model included 755 dyads and presented an adequate fit. Violence during pregnancy showed a direct effect (β = -0.195, p = 0.041) and a total effect (β = -0.276, p = 0.003) on IUGR. Violence was associated with gestational depression or anxiety, tobacco and alcohol consumption, changes in blood pressure, and the need for emergency care, but these did not constitute mediators of its effect on IUGR. The sum of the indirect effects, however, showed a significant association with IUGR (β = -0.081, p = 0.011).



CONCLUSION: The acute experience of violence during pregnancy was associated with IUGR, primarily via a direct pathway. An indirect effect was also present but not mediated through the variables analyzed in this study. The robust strength of these associations underscores the negative health consequences of violence against women for the succeeding generation.

