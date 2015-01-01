Abstract

Given the ongoing development of the global economy, the demand for hazardous materials, which serve as essential components for numerous industrial products, is steadily increasing. Consequently, it becomes imperative to devise a methodology for mitigating the risks associated with the road transportation of hazardous materials. The objective of this study is to establish an integrated quality function deployment and multicriteria decision-making (QFD-MCDM) framework and identify the pivotal factors that propel Industry 5.0 (I5.0), thus fortifying supply chain resilience (SCR) and ameliorating the hazardous material transportation risks (HMTR). These measures encompass various strategic areas, including "establish a safe and inclusive work environment", "customized products and services", "enhance production flexibility and strengthen control redundancy", and "real-time data collection and analysis". By adopting these measures, enterprises can lead to sustainable and stable business operations. The findings of this study demonstrate the synergistic potential of integrating I5.0 and SCR in effectively mitigating HMTR. Additionally, these findings offer valuable insights and practical implications for enterprises across diverse industries.

