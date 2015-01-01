Abstract

In a context of globalization where economic transactions are consumed at a very high pace, being able to rapidly move from a place to another is key in our society. This is especially true in developing countries where technology is not very developed. People need face-to-face meeting to conclude deals or consume activities. However, the reality today is that the increasing in economic transactions has developed and worsen the situation of traffic congestion. Existing roads are not enough, and governments are struggling to solve the problem with limited budgets. In this paper, we propose a simple and cost-effective approach to track, anticipate and mitigate traffic congestion. The approach is based on two indicators called Warning Limit and Inhibit Limit. Warning Limit is a limit above which traffic congestion is most likely to happen, and Inhibit Limit is the limit above which congestion is in place or can no more be avoided. A survey has also been realized and results are combined to Warning Limit and Inhibit Limit to help local authorities take the right decision at the right time.

Language: en