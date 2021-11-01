Abstract

In this paper, a national-wide study is conducted to investigate the impacts of COVID-19 on the public transit ridership in the top twenty metropolitan areas in the U.S. At first, COVID-19 composite index was developed to qualitatively measure the level of public fear toward COVID-19 in different metropolitan areas. After that, to analyze the impact of COVID-19 and some socioeconomic factors on transit ridership reduction during the COVID-19 pandemic, a random-effects panel data model was developed and the traditional correlation analysis was also conducted. According to the results of both analyses, it was found that the areas with higher median household income, a higher percentage of the population with a Bachelor's degree or higher, higher employment rate, and a higher percentage of the Asian population are more likely to have more reductions in public transit ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other side, the areas with a higher percentage of the population in poverty, and a higher percentage of the Hispanic population are more likely to experience smaller reductions in public transit ridership.



