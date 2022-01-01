Abstract

The share of freight transportation is increasing on Wyoming's roads. These roads are characterized by challenging mountainous terrain and severe crosswinds. The stability of freight trucks in such conditions is of great concern to transportation agencies. Therefore, high-fidelity vehicle dynamics simulation modeling was implemented to investigate the rollover propensity of trucks navigating curves. Scenarios included various road geometric designs, truck characteristics and wind conditions. A multiple linear regression model was also developed to investigate the impact of key parameters on truck rollover propensity. The modeling results indicated that wind speed and direction were influential factors in terms of truck roll stability. Trucks had a 76% higher chance of rolling over when subjected to 40 mph winds relative to being subjected to 20 mph winds assuming all else was unchanged. This study also demonstrated that the most unfavorable wind direction was not perpendicular (90 degrees) to the truck since the truck would continuously change its orientation when traversing combined horizontal and vertical curves. Its speed would also constantly fluctuate. On the contrary, this study's results indicated that the 120-degree wind direction was the most critical one. Also, under blowing lateral wind conditions, the gross weight of the truck was found to be a contributing factor to rollover risk. Its impact varied depending on the radius of the horizontal curve the truck was navigating. This critical interaction was ignored in the road safety literature. This study offered new insights about the impacts of truck rollover precursors and, hence, this would lead to the proposition of effective truck safety countermeasures.

Language: en